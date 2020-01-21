Gold rate today: Gold futures gain Rs 203 to Rs 40,150 per 10 gm

Gold prices on Tuesday rose by Rs 203 to Rs 40,150 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators widened their bets in line with positive overseas trend. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for February traded higher by Rs 203, or 0.51 per cent, to Rs 40,150 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 1,873 lots.

The yellow metal for April delivery traded higher by Rs 208, or 0.52 per cent, at Rs 40,269 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 455 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants taking positive cues from global markets mostly led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said. Globally, gold prices rose 0.37 per cent to USD 1,566 per ounce in New York.