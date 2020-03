India's gold imports drop 41 per cent as price skyrockets

India's gold imports for the month of February have plunged 41 per cent as prices have rallied to new highs.

The world's second-biggest consumer of gold, India, imported 46 tonnes of gold in February 2020, as opposed to 77.64 tonnes in Feb 2019.

As per reports, February's total imports stood at $2.36 billion as compared to $2.58 billion a year earlier.

As of March 3, gold prices in India stand at Rs 43,390 per 10 grams.

