Gold Price Today: Gold falls Rs 141; silver up marginally

Gold falls Rs 141; silver up marginally

Gold prices fell Rs 141 to Rs 48,509 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday, continuing the previous day's weakness, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the yellow metal had closed at Rs 48,650 per 10 gram. Silver, however, gained marginally by Rs 43 to Rs 66,019 per kg, from Rs 65,976 kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was quoting lower at USD 1,853.26 per ounce, while silver was flat at USD 25.55 per ounce.

"Bullions are in consolidation mode," said HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel.

(With PTI Inputs)

