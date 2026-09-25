Jewellery stock gains as company converts 3.64 crore warrants into equity shares, check details

Shares of PC Jeweller Ltd are on investors' radar today as the company, in its latest exchange filing, said that the board of directors has allotted 3,63,62,222 equity shares to the promoter and managing director. The shares were issued by converting the remaining 3,63,62,222 fully convertible warrants held by the promoter into equity shares. For this, he deposited the remaining amount of Rs 49.08 crore, which is 75 per cent of the issue price of the warrants.

These new shares have a face value of Rs 1 per share and will carry the same rights as the company's existing equity shares. Previously, the company made a preferential allotment of 97,222,222 warrants on September 18, 2025. The conversion of all 97,222,222 warrants into equity shares is now complete.

"...allotment of 9,72,22,222 Fully Convertible Warrants (“Warrants”) by way of preferential allotment on a private placement basis to Balram Garg, Promoter & Managing Director of the company," the filing reads.

The company's paid-up equity share capital was previously Rs 977.14 crore, divided into 97.71 crore equity shares. Following the allotment, the total amount has increased to Rs 980.78 crore. The company now has 98.08 crore equity shares with a face value of Rs 1 per share.

Share price today

The stock opened in the green today at Rs 14.35 against the previous close of Rs 14.25 on the BSE. The counter gained further to touch the high of Rs 14.45. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 14.29, with a gain of Rs 0.04 or 0.28 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 13,929.75 crore.

Details of debt repayment

The company recently announced that it has repaid the entire outstanding debt of one more bank under the terms of the Settlement Agreement, which was reached on September 30, 2024. With this, the company has now repaid the entire outstanding debt of 13 out of 14 consortium banks. Significantly, all payments were made ahead of the deadline.

With this payment, the company has repaid more than 99 per cent of its total outstanding debt to banks. Less than 1 per cent of the debt remains, and the company aims to repay it this month and become completely debt-free.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)