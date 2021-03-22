Gold Price Today: Gold declines Rs 302; silver tanks Rs 1,533

Image Source : PTI Gold declines Rs 302; silver tanks Rs 1,533

Gold prices fell by Rs 302 to Rs 44,269 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday, reflecting the overnight decline in global gold prices and rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the yellow metal had closed at Rs 44,571 per 10 grams.

Silver price also declined by Rs 1,533 to Rs 65,319 per kg, from Rs 66,852 in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading marginally up at USD 1,731 per ounce while silver was trading lower at USD 25.55 per ounce.

HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, "Gold prices traded under pressure limiting the upside on Monday as traders and investors are eyeing US bond auctions this week."

"The yellow metal also witnessed some selling in early trade on stronger US bond yields and stronger dollar," he added.

(With PTI Inputs)

