Gold Price Today: Gold declines Rs 271; silver falls Rs 687

Gold prices declined by Rs 271 to Rs 46,887 per 10 gram in the national capital on Friday, reflecting a decline in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 47,158 per 10 gram.

Silver prices also fell by Rs 687 to Rs 63,210 per kilogram from Rs 63,897 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,795 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 23.89 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded weak with spot gold prices at COMEX trading 0.18 per cent down at USD 1,795 per ounce on Friday," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

The yellow metal prices traded under pressure on stronger dollar and mixed global cues, he added.

(with PTI inputs)

