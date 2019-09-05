Image Source : PTI Gold futures slip on weak global cues

Gold prices fell by Rs 326 to Rs 39,497 per 10 gram in futures trade on Thursday as participants cut down their bets amid a weak global trend.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for delivery in October fell by Rs 326, or 0.82 per cent, to Rs 39,497 pe 10 gram in a business turnover of 1,798 lots.

Also, the metal for delivery in December plunged Rs 406, or 1.01 per cent to Rs 39,956 per 10 gram in 179 lots.

Analysts attributed the fall in prices on trimming of positions by investors tracking a weak trend in global market.

Globally, gold was trading 0.44 per cent lower at USD 1,553.60 an ounce in New York.

