Image Source : PTI (FILE) Fuel Prices Today: Petrol, diesel price hiked for 6th day in a row. Check revised rates

Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol and diesel prices were hiked on Friday for the sixth consecutive day since state-owned oil companies returned to the normal practice of daily reviews after coronavirus lockdown. Petrol price was hiked by 57 paise per litre while diesel by 59 paise. In six hikes, petrol price has gone up by Rs 3.31 in six days and diesel by Rs 3.42.

The price of petrol was revised to Rs 74.57 per litre in Delhi from Rs 74.00 per litre, the diesel rate was revised to Rs 72.81 per litre (hiked by 59 paise), according to notifications from state-run Indian Oil Corporation.

Petrol Price in Indian Metro Cities & State Capitals Today

City Today Price Yesterday's Price New Delhi ₹ 74.57 ₹ 74.00 Kolkata ₹ 76.48 ₹ 75.94 Mumbai ₹ 81.53 ₹ 80.98 Chennai ₹ 78.54 ₹ 77.96 Gurgaon ₹ 73.58 ₹ 73.20 Noida ₹ 76.57 ₹ 76.03 Bangalore ₹ 76.98 ₹ 76.39 Bhubaneswar ₹ 75.07 ₹ 74.74 Chandigarh ₹ 71.79 ₹ 71.25 Hyderabad ₹ 77.41 ₹ 76.82 Jaipur ₹ 81.22 ₹ 80.74 Lucknow ₹ 76.49 ₹ 76.05 Patna ₹ 78.66 ₹ 78.44 Trivandrum ₹ 76.09 ₹ 75.93 Diesel Price in Indian Metro Cities & State Capitals Today City Today Price Yesterday's Price New Delhi ₹ 72.81 ₹ 72.22 Kolkata ₹ 68.70 ₹ 68.17 Mumbai ₹ 71.48 ₹ 70.92 Chennai ₹ 71.21 ₹ 70.64 Gurgaon ₹ 65.63 ₹ 65.24 Noida ₹ 66.58 ₹ 66.03 Bangalore ₹ 69.22 ₹ 68.66 Bhubaneswar ₹ 71.10 ₹ 70.76 Chandigarh ₹ 65.08 ₹ 64.56 Hyderabad ₹ 71.16 ₹ 70.59 Jaipur ₹ 73.61 ₹ 73.14 Lucknow ₹ 66.51 ₹ 66.06 Patna ₹ 71.30 ₹ 71.08 Trivandrum ₹ 70.22 ₹ 70.04

Latest Business News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage