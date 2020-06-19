Image Source : GOOGLE Fuel Price Today: Petrol, diesel prices hiked for 13th day in a row. Check revised rates

Fuel Price Hike: State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Friday hiked the price of petrol and diesel for the 13th consecutive day as they continued to adjust retail rates in line with costs after an 82-day break from rate revision amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Petrol and diesel will now cost Rs 78.37/litre after an increase by 55 paise and Rs 77.06/litre respectively after an increase by 63 paise in Delhi, according to notifications from state-run Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer.

Petrol and diesel prices at Rs 78.37/litre (increase by Re 0.56) and Rs 77.06/litre (increase by Re 0.63), respectively in Delhi today. pic.twitter.com/ZHLg0h54FL — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2020

In Bengaluru, petrol will now cost 58 paise more per litre, while diesel will be costlier by 60 paise more per litre. In the last 13 days, petrol price hiked by Rs 7.11/L & diesel by Rs 7.67/L.

Petrol prices per litre were raised by 56 paise to Rs 78.37 in New Delhi, Rs 85.21 in Mumbai, Rs 81.82 in Chennai, Rs 80.91 in Bengaluru and Rs 80.13 in Kolkata.

Diesel prices per litre were hiked to Rs 77.06 in New Delhi, Rs 75.53 in Mumbai, Rs 74.77 in Chennai, Rs 73.28 in Bengaluru and Rs 72.53 in Kolkata.

Oil marketing companies have been adjusting retail rates in line with costs after an 82-day break from rate revision amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Oil companies on June 7 restarted revising prices in line with costs.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.

