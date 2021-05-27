Image Source : PTI Fuel on Fire: Petrol prices breach Rs 100-mark in Bhopal, Rs 99.94 in Mumbai | Check revised rate

After a day's hiatus, the prices of petrol and diesel were hiked on Thursday. Petrol rate in Mumbai neared ₹100 a litre after fuel prices were raised again. Petrol prices have been increased by around 23 paise and diesel by around 30 paise, according to state-run fuel retailer Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) data.

Petrol in Bhopal today costs Rs 101.77 per litre after an increase of 24 paise while diesel costs Rs 93.07 litre today.

Petrol rate in Mumbai neared ₹100 a litre after fuel prices were raised again while diesel is also inching closer to Rs 92 per litre. In Delhi, the price of petrol has increased to Rs 93.68 per litre and diesel is retailing at Rs 84.61 per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices in Chennai stood at ₹95.28 & ₹89.39 per litre respectively. In Kolkata, prices rose to ₹93.72 for petrol & ₹87.46 for diesel.

The price of both auto fuels has been hiked by over Rs 3 per litre since the beginning of the month.

Check latest rates in major cities:

Chennai: Petrol prices – Rs 95.28 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 89.39 per litre

-Kolkata: Petrol prices – Rs 93.72 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 87.46 per litre

-Pune: Petrol prices – Rs 99.56 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 90.10 per litre

-Bengaluru: Petrol prices – Rs 96.80 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 89.70 per litre

-Hyderabad: Petrol prices – Rs 97.36 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 92.24 per litre

-Noida (UP): Petrol prices – 91.29 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 85.08 per litre

-Mohali (Punjab): Petrol prices – Rs 95.86 per litre; Diesel prices – 87.52 per litre

-Chandigarh: Petrol prices 90.11 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 84.27 per litre

-Gurugram (Haryana): Petrol prices – Rs 91.54 per litre; Diesel prices – Rs 85.19 per litre

