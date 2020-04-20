Flight restrictions will be lifted only after spread of coronavirus is controlled: Hardeep Singh Puri

Aviation Ministry reiterates that flight restrictions that are in place as a result of India's fight against COVID19 will be lifted once the government is confident that spread of the virus has been controlled.

Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri informed airlines that some of them did not pay heed to the ministry's advisory and opened bookings, started collecting money from flyers, therefore, a directive was issued to them restraining from doing so on April 19. Puri reiterated flight restrictions that are in place as a result of India's fight against COVID19 will be lifted once they are confident that the spread of the virus has been controlled and it poses no danger to the country and people.

The Aviation Minister said that airlines were informed that they will be given sufficient notice and time to commence bookings. He added the government's views and approach on restarting flights have been clearly stated. Puri further mentioned that on April 2, he said "A decision to restart flights after this period remains to be taken" and reiterated this on April 5. On14th when lockdown extended, I said "we can consider lifting restrictions" after Lockdown.

Ministry of Civil Aviation has issued circular for all airlines asking them to refrain from booking tickets. It states 'It is brought to the notice of all that no decision to commence operation of domestic/international flights with effect from 4th of May 2020 has been taken yet' pic.twitter.com/UpS7x8rrjP — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2020

On Sunday, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) directed all airlines to stop taking flight bookings after the Ministry of Civil Aviation issued a circular for all airlines asking them to refrain from booking tickets. The circular by the Ministry of Civil Aviation states, "It is brought to the notice of all that no decision to commence operation of domestic/international flights with effect from 4th of May 2020 has been taken yet."

ALSO READ | 25% of India's workforce saw fall in income during COVID-19 pandemic: LinkedIn

ALSO READ | Karnataka lockdown extended till May 3; 'no relaxation' says the cabinet

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest Business News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage