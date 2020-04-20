25% of India's workforce saw fall in income during COVID-19 pandemic: LinkedIn

A quarter of the Indian workforce has reported a decrease in their incomes, while 39 per cent reported a dip in personal savings due to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, a report by Microsoft-owned LinkedIn said on Monday.

While 42 per cent of Indian professionals will increase their time spent in job search in the next two weeks, 64 percent will increase their focus on learning, showed the professional network's "Workforce Confidence Index", a bi-weekly pulse on the confidence of the Indian workforce.

Despite widespread impact of the pandemic, only 55 per cent of respondents said that their companies are offering them remote working options, and only 25 per cent have flexible or part-time working hours, showed the findings.

The report is based on an online survey of more than 1,000 members on LinkedIn, and uses a scale from -100 to +100 to reflect professionals' current sentiments about the jobs market, their financial status, career progression, and their expectations going forward.

The index showed a sense of cautious optimism about the future with a composite score of +53 for the week of April 1-7.

Those surveyed feel confident about long-term outlook but are troubled with overarching concerns in the short-term regarding availability of jobs, company's financial situation, and the impact of these factors on their incomes and personal savings.

