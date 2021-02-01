Image Source : PTI Budget 2021: Sitharaman announces Rs 8,500 cr for national highway projects

In her Union Budget 2021-22 speech on Monday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that Rs 8,500 crore will be awarded by March 2022, for the completion of an additional 11,000 km of National Highway Corridor.

The finance minister said that over 13,000 km length of roads at a cost of Rs 3.3 lakh crore has already been awarded under Rs 5.35 lakh crore Bharatmala project of which 3,800 km have been constructed.

To push growth via infrastructure creation, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday hiked the government's capital expenditure for FY 2021-22 by 34.5 per cent to Rs 5.5 lakh crore.

The government's planned capital expenditure for the current fiscal has been increased to Rs 4.39 lakh crore, as against the Budgeted Rs 4.12 lakh crore.

ALSO READ | Budget 2021: Sitharaman ditches Swadeshi 'bahi khata' for Made in India tab

Latest Business News