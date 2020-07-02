Fact Check: Are reports of Budweiser employee urinating into beer tanks for 12 years true?

Image Source : AP Budweiser beer cans are on ice at a concession stand at McKechnie Field in Bradenton

Beer lovers on Thursday woke up to a shocking news trending on Twitter that Budweiser employees peeing into beer tanks for the last 12 years. This news became viral after an online news portal published an article an employee named Walter Powell (name changed) claimed that he has been peeing inside the beer tanks for the last 12 years.

The news report revealed that Walter only worked in Budweiser Brewery Experience (Fort Collins, Colorado), while the Budweiser beer being manufactured in other cities are free of piss. This news came as a shocker for the fans of the American brand.

The news report quoted Walter as saying, "Is like a Russian Roulette, sometimes when I am with my friends, and they ask for Budweiser, I blush and say to myself, poor guys."

The same report also mentioned that 75% of Budweiser beer is made in Budweiser Brewery Experience so most of the Budweiser lovers would have consumed the same beer that Walter had talked about.

This media report sent a major shockwave and Twitterities started sharing memes and jokes about the adulteration of the American beer brand.

Fact Check:

The news report was originally published by the Foolish Humor as a satire piece on their website with a disclaimer that read, “This website is a humorous page whose sole purpose is entertainment. The content of Foolish Humor is fiction and does not correspond to reality.”

This piece of satire was later redrafted and published by the other websites. So the

Latest Business News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage