Image Source : FILE Export of alcohol-based hand sanitizers in containers with dispenser pumps is now free

The export of alcohol-based hand sanitizers in containers with dispenser pumps (in any form/packaging freely exportable) is now free, with immediate effect, Ministry of Commerce & Industry informed on Thursday. Amid COVID-19 outbreak, the government had banned exports of all types of sanitisers in March, but limited the restriction in May only to alcohol-based sanitisers.

Earlier in June, the government had eased the export of alcohol-based hand sanitizers but prohibited the outward shipment of alcohol-based hand sanitizers in containers with dispenser pump.

"Alcohol-based hand sanitizers exported in containers with dispenser pump…are prohibited for export,” directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

Latest Business News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage