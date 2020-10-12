Image Source : FILE PHOTO EPFO may credit first instalment of 8.5% interest by Diwali. How to check balance

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is expected to credit the first instalment of the 8.5% interest to its subscribers by Diwali, a report by Live Hindustan said. Back in September, the retirement fund body had said it would credit a part of 8.5 percent interest on Employees Provident Fund (EPF) for 2019-2020 into the account of its around 6 crore subscribers. The remaining 0.35 percent rate of interest on EPF for 2019-20 would be credited in December this year, sources had said.

According to news agency PTI, the EPFO had earlier planned to liquidate some of its investment in exchange traded funds to meet the deficit for providing 8.5 percent interest for the last fiscal. However, it could not do because of the choppy market conditions amid lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic.

How to check account balance

Subscribers will be able to check their PF balance through a text message if their UAN number is registered with the EPFO. Just send 'EPFOHO' to the number 7738299899 to get your account details.

If you wish to get your account details in Hindi, then just write 'EPFOHO UAN' and send it to the same number.

Else, you can also get your details in English, Punjabi, Marathi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Bengali.

The subscriber's UAN number and bank account should be linked to their permanent account number (PAN) and Aadhaar card.

Subscribers can access their passbook through the EPFO website to check their account balance using UAN number.

EPFO subscribers can visit the website epfindia.gov.in and click on the E-passbook option.

Fill in username, password and captcha code, member ID for which you want to see the balance. The EPF passbook will reflect the balance. Download the passbook for future reference.

