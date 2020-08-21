Friday, August 21, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Business
  4. Emirates to run repatriation flights between UAE and India till August 31

Emirates to run repatriation flights between UAE and India till August 31

Dubai-based Emirates airline has commenced repatriation flights between the UAE and India. The airline will operate flights to Bengaluru, Kochi, Delhi, Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram from August 20 to August 31.  

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: August 21, 2020 8:10 IST
Emirates to run repatriation flights between UAE and India
Image Source : PTI

Emirates to run repatriation flights between UAE and India till August 31

Dubai-based Emirates airline has commenced repatriation flights between the UAE and India. The airline will operate flights to Bengaluru, Kochi, Delhi, Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram from August 20 to August 31.

"The special flights will facilitate travel for Indian citizens in the UAE wishing to return home, and for residents of the UAE currently in India to return to the UAE," the airline said in a statement.

According to the airline, all flights will be operated with the Emirates Boeing 777-300ER.

Earlier, Emirates had operated special repatriation flights to five Indian cities between July 12 and 26. The airline had operated flights to Bengaluru, Delhi, Kochi, Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram.

Latest Business News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X