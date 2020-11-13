Image Source : FILE Digital Life Certificate: How to submit pensioners life certificate online or through doorstep banking

Digital Life Certificate: In a massive relief, the govt has extended the timeline for submission of Life Certificate extended till 31st December in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. To submit life certificate or Jeevan Pramanpatra, central govt pensioners have three options to submit it to the banks.

Jeevan Pramaan is a biometric enabled digital service for pensioners. Pensioners of Central Government, State Government or any other Government organization can take benefit of this facility. The Life Certificate can be submitted either by the traditional method. In which, pensioners are required to visit the bank branch disbursing their pension. However, this process is considered time consuming. However, pensioners can now submit Life Certificate while staying at home.

Digital Life Certificate for Pensioners Scheme of the Government of India known as Jeevan Pramaan seeks to address this very problem by digitizing the whole process of securing the life certificate.

According to Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, doorstep service for submission of Digital Life Certificate through postman has been launched. India Post Payments Bank, IPPB of Department of Posts & Meity have successfully launched the initiative of the Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare.

“Doorstep Service for submission of Digital Life Certificate through Postman”, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions said.

In order to submit Life Certificate digitally, the pensioners have to ensure that their Pension account is linked with Aadhaar Number.

Doorstep service for submission of Digital Life Certificate: How to Avail

-In order to avail doorstep banking for submission of Life Certificate, one has to download Doorstep Banking App.

-Select Your bank and place your request for doorstep service for submission of Life Certificate.

-Enter your pension account number and verify it.

-You can see Doorstep services charges, click on proceed. You can avail of this service by paying just nominal fees

-After submitting your request, you will get an SMS mentioning the name of agent.

-The bank agent will visit your home address and complete the Life Certificate submission process.

Here are the steps to do it online:

-Visit the Jeevan Pramaan portal.

-Provide Aadhaar number, name, mobile number, PPO number, pension account number, bank details, name of pension sanctioning authority, pension disbursing authority, etc.

-Once the Aadhaar authentication is complete, download a PDF copy of the certificate from the Jeevan Pramaan website.

-Following this the digital life certificate is made available to the pension disbursing agency.

