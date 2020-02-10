Millions of credit, debit card details with CVV up for sale on dark web; ALERT sounded

Image Source : PTI Millions of credit, debit card details with CVV compromised

A popular underground cardshop on the dark web has listed a database of more than 4,00,000 payment card records online for sale. Known as Joker’s Stash, the cardshop holds a database of 461,976 credit and debit cards. The news has been confirmed by a Singapore based cybersecurity company, which specialises in preventing cyber attacks. The company - Group-IB detected the database and said more than 98 per cent of this database on sale were cards issued by Indian banks.

According to reports, the card records were uploaded on the cardshop on February 5. Moreover, the total estimated value of the database according to Group-IB, is USD4.2 million, at around USD 9 a piece. The very next day, as on February 6, as many as 16 card details were found to have been sold, as buyers intended for payment cards' fraud.

Group-IB, meanwhile, has said they have alerted India over the concern and steps are being taken to control any frauds in this direction.

According to Group-IB, "this breach has exposed card numbers, expiration dates, CVV/CVC codes and, in this case, some additional information such as cardholders’ full name, as well as their emails, phone numbers and addresses.”

This is not the first time that Group-IB has detected a fraud concerning the Indian payment cards, but the company has reported of 1.3 million credit and debit card records since October. These were the cards that were uploaded by customers of Indian banks on Joker’s Stash.

Moreover, the underground market value of these cards was USD130 million, which made it the biggest card database encapsulated in a single file ever uploaded on underground markets at once.

According to Dmitry Shestakov, the head of Group-IB cybercrime research unit, “In the current case, we are dealing with so-called fullz — they have info on card number, expiration date, CVV/CVC, cardholder name as well as some extra personal info.”

They also say that unlike earlier breaches what “distinguishes the new database from its predecessor is the fact that the cards were likely compromised online, this assumption is supported by the set of data offered for sale.”

Also Read | Noida girl loses Rs 1.5 lakh from her HDFC Bank credit, debit cards without OTP or PIN

Also Read | NPCI reduces merchant discount rate on RuPay debit cards​