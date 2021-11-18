Thursday, November 18, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
Breaking
  • Supreme Court sets aside POCSO 'skin to skin' judgment of Bombay High Court
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Business
  4. What PM Modi said on cryptocurrency at Sydney Dialogue

What PM Modi said on cryptocurrency at Sydney Dialogue

In a virtual address at the Sydney Dialogue, PM Modi said the digital age is changing everything as it has redefined politics, economies and societies and has raised new questions on sovereignty, governance, ethics, rights and security.

India TV Business Desk India TV Business Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 18, 2021 11:29 IST
What PM Modi said on cryptocurrency at Sydney Dialogue
Image Source : PTI

What PM Modi said on cryptocurrency at Sydney Dialogue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged all democratic nations to work together to ensure that cryptocurrency does not end up in the wrong hands, cautioning that it can spoil the youth.

In a virtual address at the Sydney Dialogue, he said the digital age is changing everything as it has redefined politics, economies and societies and has raised new questions on sovereignty, governance, ethics, rights and security.

Giving an overview of India's approach to new technologies, Modi said the country is investing in developing indigenous capabilities in diverse areas including in 5G and 6G for the telecom sector.

The prime minister said India uses data as a source of empowerment of people and that the country has unmatched experience in doing this in a democratic framework with strong guarantees of individual rights.

"It is important that all democratic nations work together on this and ensure it does not end up in wrong hands, which can spoil our youth," he said referring to cryptocurrency.

Modi said India is building the world's most extensive public information infrastructure and that over 1.3 billion Indians have a unique digital identity.

"The greatest product of technology today is data. In India, we have created a robust framework of data protection, privacy and security. And, at the same time, we use data as a source of empowerment of people," he said.

He said India is on its way to connecting 600,000 villages with broadband. Referring to the strategic cooperation between India and Australia, he said it is a force of good for region and world.

ALSO READ: PM Narendra Modi lists 5 'digital transitions' shaping India at Sydney Dialogue

Latest Business News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News