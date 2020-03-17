Coronavirus outbreak: GoAir suspends international operations, sends employees on leave without pay

Private airline GoAir has decided to suspend international operations starting today, amid coronavirus outbreak. The budget carrier has also offered leave without pay programme for its staff on a rotational basis. In a statement to PTI, GoAir said the sharp decline in air travel that it was experiencing was "unprecedented".

Against this backdrop, the carrier said it was temporarily suspending all international operations, starting March 17 until April 15.

"GoAir has also initiated a short term and temporary rotational leave without pay programme that will not only help the company counter the short-term reduction in capacity, but will also ensure that a cross section of our employees stay away from the workplace to ensure business continuity," the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has told airlines that all aircraft must be deep-cleaned and disinfected at least once in 24 hours. All aircraft must be equipped with hand sanitizers placed in common areas like lavatories and galleys, the DGCA said.

All aircraft must have at least one "universal precaution kit" to protect crew who will handle suspected coronavirus cases, the DGCA advisory further said.

