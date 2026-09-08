Rakesh Mehta, former Delhi chief secretary, dies by suicide; cites 'mental health issues' in note

Former Delhi chief secretary Rakesh Mehta, who served during the tenure of former chief minister Sheila Dikshit, allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Noida, officials said on Tuesday.

The 74-year-old retired IAS officer’s body was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his Sector 82 residence on September 6. Police recovered a purported suicide note in which Mehta cited “mental and health issues” as the reasons behind his decision.

A 1975-batch IAS officer, Mehta served as Delhi’s chief secretary for more than three years, taking charge in 2007 and retiring in November 2010. The 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi were held during his tenure.

Mehta was credited with overseeing the implementation of several major transport, power and civic infrastructure projects in the capital. He also held various senior positions in the Delhi government and served as commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), according to former colleagues.

His last rites were performed at the Lodhi Road crematorium on Monday.

Teen girl dies by suicide over being scolded at home

In a separate incident in the national capital, a 13-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide at her residence in Shahdara on September 5after she was reportedly scolded by family members for returning home late, police said.

The incident took place in Krishna Nagar, where the girl was found unconscious after her sister discovered her hanging and brought her down. She was rushed to Dr Hedgewar Hospital, where doctors declared her dead, police said.

According to the preliminary inquiry, the girl had returned home late and was reprimanded by her family members. Later, her sister found her hanging and raised an alarm before bringing her down and taking her to the hospital.

A neighbour, who said he worked with the girl’s sister, told reporters that the sister had called the girl around 9:30 pm while she was at work. When the girl did not answer repeated calls, her sister rushed home.

The neighbour said the sister knocked several times before the door was eventually forced open, after which she found the girl hanging and brought her down.

Police said legal proceedings have been initiated in connection with the incident.

With inputs from PTI

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