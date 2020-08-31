Image Source : FILE Govt signals thaw with assurance to review Air India pilots pay cut

Signalling a thaw in the interface between Air India pilots and the government, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri has given an assurance to the pilots that he will review the disproportionate pay cut as well as examine payment of pending 25 per cent arrears.

Air India pilots have been protesting against what they call disproportionate pay cuts for them.

In a letter addressing all the pilots, Indian Commercial Pilots Association (ICPA) and Indian Pilots Guild (IPG) said that the associations have now had two meetings with the Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri.

"Various issues related to privatisation, flight safety, Air India administration, arrears and disproportionate pay cuts were discussed in detail," they said.

The associations said that the Minister has assured them of addressing their grievances. "We have submitted relevant documents to show the disparity between management's pay cut with current industry response to COVID-19. The Hon'ble minister has assured us that he will review the disproportionate pay cut as well as examine payment of pending 25 per cent arrears," ICPA and IPG said.

After the meetings with the Minister, the Air India pilots now have a softer tenor in their approach towards the issues and are positive about a breakthrough.

"Despite his extremely busy schedule, the Hon. Minister gave us a very patient hearing, we expressed our gratitude for the same and the meeting ended on that positive note. A follow up meeting will be planned in a few weeks," the pilot associations said in the letter.

