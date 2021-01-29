Budget 2021: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present Economic Survey 2020-21 today

Image Source : INDIA TV Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to table Economic Survey 2020-21 today

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey 2020-21 in Parliament today, two days before the Union Budget is presented during the budget session of Parliament. The Budget Session will begin today with an address by President Ram Nath Kovind to the joint sitting of two houses of Parliament.

The Union Budget 2021 will be telecast live on Lok Sabha TV. Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramanian will address a press conference at 2.30 pm today in New Delhi after the presentation of Economic Survey 2020-21 by the Finance Minister in Parliament.

The Economic Survey, which is presented on the opening day of the budget session, provides a summary of the annual economic development across the country during the financial year.

The annual survey analyses the trends in infrastructure, agricultural and industrial production, employment, prices, exports, imports, money supply, foreign exchange reserves and other factors having an impact on the Indian economy and the budget.

The survey also puts out economic growth forecasts, provides justification and detailed reasons why it believes the economy will expand faster or decelerate. Sometimes, it also argues for some specific reform measures.

The first part of the session will continue till February 15. The second part of the session will be held from March 8 to April 8. Rajya Sabha will function from 9 am to 2 pm and Lok Sabha from 4 pm to 9 pm with Zero Hour and Question Hour.

Members of Parliament have been requested to undergo an RT-PCR test against COVID-19 before the start of the Budget session.

