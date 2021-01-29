Image Source : PTI (FILE) Budget Session of Parliament to begin today with President's address

The crucial Budget session of Parliament is set for a stormy start. The session will start with the President Ram Nath Kovind's address to a joint sitting of both Houses.

While 144 MPs will be seated in the Central Hall including the Council of Ministers, leaders of different parties and groups in both the Houses, former Prime Ministers and national presidents of BJP and Congress. The remaining members of Parliament will be seated in the chambers of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha as per the Covid induced physical distancing norms.

The government has convened an all party meeting on Saturday to seek support of political parties to ensure smooth conduct of business in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has also called a meeting of leaders of all parties in the Upper House.

Meanwhile, the Budget session is likely to witness acrimonious scenes, with the opposition parties announcing that they will boycott the President's address. They have prepred a strategy to corner the government on issues like farmer protest, recession, job losses, handling of COVID crisis and LAC stand-off with China. A total of 18 Opposition parties including the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, National Conference, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena, Samajwadi Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Communist Party of India (Marxist), CPI, Indian Union Muslim League, RSP, Peoples Democratic Party, MDMK, Kerala Congress (M) and the All India United Democratic Front have announced to boycott the President's address. The Shiromani Akali Dal and Aam Aadmi Party also separately announced their decision of boycotting the address. There are over 20 opposition parties in Parliament.

The President's address will be followed by the presentation of the Economic Survey. The Union Budget will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. Both the Houses will also debate on the Motion of thanks to the President's address after the budget presentation.

The session will be held in two parts --January 29 to February 15 and March 8 to April 8 and will have a total of 33 sittings.

