Break in surge of petrol price after 6 days

In the international market, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) brent crude futures rose by 0.31 per cent to $60.94 a barrel. The Brent crude futures were at $60.75 a barrel.

November 20, 2019
After a rise for six consecutive days, the petrol prices did not show any increase on Wednesday and the diesel rates also remained static as the Brent crude oil rates dropped in the international market. As per the Indian oil website, the petrol rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai were Rs 74.20/litre, Rs 76.89/litre, Rs 79.86/litre and Rs 77.13/litre respectively. The diesel prices were Rs 65.84/litre, Rs 68.25/litre, 69.06/litre and 69.59/litre respectively.

The West Texas Intermediate for December delivery slumped 1.84 US dollars to settle at 55.21 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for January delivery was at $ 60.94 a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

