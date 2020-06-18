Thursday, June 18, 2020
     
How Indians are boycotting Chinese products. Photos, videos

Protests against China are being held across the country with many breaking their TV sets, phones and other Chinese products to mark their protest. Call for boycott of Chinese goods has also taken over social media with people photos and videos destroying Chinese products they consume. Users are posting visuals using #ChineseProductsInDustbin and #BharatUnitedAgainstChina.

New Delhi Updated on: June 18, 2020 19:15 IST
Image Source : AP

Relations between India and China soured further after 20 Indian soldiers were killed during a faceoff with the Chinese troops at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Galwan Valley of Eastern Ladakh. Protests against China are being held across the country with many breaking their TV sets, phones and other Chinese products to mark their protest. Call for boycott of Chinese goods has also taken over social media with people photos and videos destroying Chinese products they consume. Users are posting visuals using #ChineseProductsInDustbin and #BharatUnitedAgainstChina. Industry body Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association (CEAMA) said sentiments are being shaped in consumers' minds through various social media platforms and other channels over recent developments that could reflect in the purchase behavour. 

India is the second-largest smartphone market after China and clocked a shipment of 152.5 million smartphones in 2019, PTI reported. According to Counterpoint Research, smartphone shipments in India are expected to decline by 10 percent in 2020 due to coronavirus pandemic. 

HOW INDIANS ARE BOYCOTTING CHINESE PRODUCTS: PHOTOS, VIDEOS

