Image Source : AP FILE

Relations between India and China soured further after 20 Indian soldiers were killed during a faceoff with the Chinese troops at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Galwan Valley of Eastern Ladakh. Protests against China are being held across the country with many breaking their TV sets, phones and other Chinese products to mark their protest. Call for boycott of Chinese goods has also taken over social media with people photos and videos destroying Chinese products they consume. Users are posting visuals using #ChineseProductsInDustbin and #BharatUnitedAgainstChina. Industry body Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association (CEAMA) said sentiments are being shaped in consumers' minds through various social media platforms and other channels over recent developments that could reflect in the purchase behavour.

India is the second-largest smartphone market after China and clocked a shipment of 152.5 million smartphones in 2019, PTI reported. According to Counterpoint Research, smartphone shipments in India are expected to decline by 10 percent in 2020 due to coronavirus pandemic.

HOW INDIANS ARE BOYCOTTING CHINESE PRODUCTS: PHOTOS, VIDEOS

Gujarat: People in Ahmedabad's Bapu Nagar burnt photos of Chinese President Xi Jinping, yesterday. #IndiaChinaBorder pic.twitter.com/6sL2UcNKrL — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2020

Delhi: Police detain Swadeshi Jagran Manch members and some Army veterans who were protesting outside China's Embassy to India. #IndiaChinaFaceOff pic.twitter.com/c2deqVDTaW — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2020

Hello Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal and all the other online merchants, if you are selling Chinese goods, kindly ensure that you put a disclaimer on them. As your customer, I would like to know the origin of the product that I am buying.#BoycottChineseProducts — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) June 18, 2020

We boycott the whole of these Chinese toys.#ChineseProductsInDustbin pic.twitter.com/vjrsCdOQlt — Asha Prasad (@AshaPra66417708) June 18, 2020

#ChineseProductsInDustbin

Say no to chinese products....

O bharatiya engineers, scientists n developers

Plz make #MadeInIndia electronics goods n declare its list so that all other bharatiya can buy that....@1chetanrajhans pic.twitter.com/QZCRl6akx6 — DIPTI CHINCHALKAR (@DIPTICHINCHALK1) June 18, 2020

Latest Business News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage