Relations between India and China soured further after 20 Indian soldiers were killed during a faceoff with the Chinese troops at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Galwan Valley of Eastern Ladakh. Protests against China are being held across the country with many breaking their TV sets, phones and other Chinese products to mark their protest. Call for boycott of Chinese goods has also taken over social media with people photos and videos destroying Chinese products they consume. Users are posting visuals using #ChineseProductsInDustbin and #BharatUnitedAgainstChina. Industry body Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association (CEAMA) said sentiments are being shaped in consumers' minds through various social media platforms and other channels over recent developments that could reflect in the purchase behavour.
India is the second-largest smartphone market after China and clocked a shipment of 152.5 million smartphones in 2019, PTI reported. According to Counterpoint Research, smartphone shipments in India are expected to decline by 10 percent in 2020 due to coronavirus pandemic.
HOW INDIANS ARE BOYCOTTING CHINESE PRODUCTS: PHOTOS, VIDEOS
Gujarat: People in Ahmedabad's Bapu Nagar burnt photos of Chinese President Xi Jinping, yesterday. #IndiaChinaBorder pic.twitter.com/6sL2UcNKrL— ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2020
Indian Army took it’s revenge— Sunil Ghanwat (@SG_HJS) June 18, 2020
by taking 43 Chinese lives
for the martyrdom of 20 brave soldiers
We would also take part by putting#ChineseProductsInDustbin@Milind_MMD @Anand_J25 @WakeUpHindu @Vish_kc@HJS_PJ @Ishwari_Rajya @Parag_hjs @National_Hindu @dsr879 @drniteenk07 pic.twitter.com/oElCmExqED
Delhi: Police detain Swadeshi Jagran Manch members and some Army veterans who were protesting outside China's Embassy to India. #IndiaChinaFaceOff pic.twitter.com/c2deqVDTaW— ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2020
Hello Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal and all the other online merchants, if you are selling Chinese goods, kindly ensure that you put a disclaimer on them. As your customer, I would like to know the origin of the product that I am buying.#BoycottChineseProducts— Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) June 18, 2020
Boycott Chinese Products— Priya Misal (@PriyaMisal4) June 18, 2020
We did it and you ....??#ChineseProductsInDustbin @1chetanrajhans pic.twitter.com/n3M3v0SFoK
#ChineseProductsInDustbin @mukundmasal @SG_HJS @yogesh_dimble @AgawneDeepak @Milind_MMD @Gubyad_Snehal— Mahesh Pathak (@veer_mahes) June 18, 2020
All Hindu business and customer (from pisoli, pune) are united now and not using chinese product at all
vande mataram pic.twitter.com/HHX6Ed7EOj
We boycott the whole of these Chinese toys.#ChineseProductsInDustbin pic.twitter.com/vjrsCdOQlt— Asha Prasad (@AshaPra66417708) June 18, 2020
#ChineseProductsInDustbin— DIPTI CHINCHALKAR (@DIPTICHINCHALK1) June 18, 2020
Say no to chinese products....
O bharatiya engineers, scientists n developers
Plz make #MadeInIndia electronics goods n declare its list so that all other bharatiya can buy that....@1chetanrajhans pic.twitter.com/QZCRl6akx6