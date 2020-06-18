BHEL can produce world's best power plants, cut dependency on China: Vedanta's Anil Agarwal

Image Source : FILE PHOTO BHEL can produce best power plants in the world, says Anil Agarwal, Executive chairman, Vendanta Resources.

Vedanta Resources Limited executive chairman Anil Agarwal has said that BHEL can produce best power plants in the world if its provided with full autonomy in order to cut dependency on China and move forward towards Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Taking it to Twitter, Anil Agarwal said, "Most of the power plants in India are imported from China. BHEL, a PSU, is very capable to produce the best power plants in the world. If given full autonomy and either corporatized or privatized, without laying off any personnel, it can do wonders for Atmanirbhar India."

Anil Agarwal while tagging the ministry of power in one of his tweets also said that BHEL can not just serve for Indian demand but is capable of exporting the technology.

"It can not only cater to Indian demand, but also export projects on a turn-key basis," he added.

Established in 1964, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) is an engineering and manufacturing company which is owned and founded by the Government of India. It is also country's largest power generation equipment manufacturer.

