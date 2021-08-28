Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bank Holidays 2021: Banks to remain closed for up to 12 days in September | Check full list

Bank Holidays in September 2021: All private and public sector banks in India will remain closed for up to 12 days in September 2021, including second and fourth Saturdays, and Sundays. Banks will remain close in different states on account of different holidays, apart from six weekly offs.

On account of Ganesh Chaturthi/Samvatsari, banks in most states will observe a holiday on 10 September 2021. Since there are state-specific holidays for different occasions, banks will not be shut for all six days for all states in September 2021.

Notably, there are 13 bank holidays listed but as Ganesh Chaturthi overlaps with second Saturday, it is counted as one holiday. Also, 11 September’s leave overlaps with the second Saturday.

On September 8, only banks in Guwahati will observe a holiday in view of Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva.

On September 9, banks in Gangtok will remain closed due to Teej (Haritalika).

The Reserve Bank of India has categorised holidays under three categories — Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

On September 10, Banks in most of states will remain closed except in Agartala, Aizawl, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram.

On September 17, only Ranchi will observe a bank holiday.

On September 20, only banks in Gangtok will remain shut on account of Indrajatra.

On September 21, only Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram will observe a bank holiday due to Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day.

List of bank holidays in September 2021:

08 September 2021: Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva

List of weekend offs in September 2021:

09 September 2021: Teej (Haritalika)10 September 2021: Ganesh Chaturthi/Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Vinayakar Chathurthi/Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata11 September 2021: Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd day)17 September 2021: Karma Puja20 September 2021: Indrajatra21 September 2021: Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day

05 September 2021 – Weekly off (Sunday)

11 September 2021 – Second Saturday

12 September 2021 – Weekly off (Sunday)

19 September 2021 – Weekly off (Sunday)

25 September 2021 – Fourth Saturday

26 September 2021 – Weekly off (Sunday)

