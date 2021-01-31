Image Source : PTI Bank Holidays February 2021: RBI says Banks to remain closed on THESE days | Check state-wise lists

Bank Holiday February 2021: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the list of banks' holidays in the month of February, 2021. In this month, banks will remain closed for at least 12 days, including four Sundays, two Saturdays. Of these, six holidays will be observed at different regions in February.

However, in this month, there is no national holiday on which banks across the country will remain closed. Several occasions like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, Md Hazrat Ali birth anniversary, Basant Panchami, etc will be celebrated in the month of February due to which banks will remain closed.

The bank will remain closed under three brackets –Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

However, some bank holidays may vary from state to state. Even as the bank branches will remain closed, customers can still complete transactions through online modes. Mobile and internet banking will remain functional as usual.

List of Bank Holidays in February 2021

12 February 2021: Friday - Sonam Losar - Sikkim

13 February 2021: Second Saturday

15 February 2021: Monday - Louis Nagai Ni - Manipur

16 February 2021: Tuesday - Vasant Panchami - Haryana, Odisha, Punjab, Tripura and West Bengal

19 February 2021: Friday - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti - Maharashtra

20 February 2021: Saturday - Arunachal and Mizoram State Day - Arunachal and Mizoram

26 February 2021: Friday - Hazrat Ali Jayanti - Uttar Pradesh

27 February 2021: Fourth Saturday, Guru Ravidas Jayanti - Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab

