Wheels turning: Apollo Tyres resume operations at Kerala plant

Image Source : PTI Apollo Tyres resume operations at Kerala plant

Apollo Tyres on Wednesday said it has partially resumed operations at its Kerala-based manufacturing facility. "In view of the various directives issued by the central, state governments on the exemptions from lockdown to be effective from April 20, 2020, and by adhering to the standard operating procedures, the operations of the company's plant situated at Perambra (Kerala) have partially resumed with effect from April 21, 2020," Apollo Tyres said in a regulatory filing.

The company will provide an update on its other plants as well once operations are resumed, it added.

Latest Business News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage