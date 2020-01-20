Image Source : FILE Amul maker against allowing free skimmed milk powder import

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which sells dairy products under Amul brand, has written to the food processing ministry opposing industry body CII's demand to import skimmed milk powder at zero duty. "It is surprising to note that CII is proposing to import SMP (skimmed milk powder) at Zero duty and that too huge quantity of 50,000 tonnes," Amul MD R S Sodhi said in a letter to food processing secretary Pusha Subrahmayam.

According to him import of any quantity of SMP would be determental to domestic milk producers in the short and long run.

"We very strongly object the views and the fear expressed by private players and ice cream manufacturers of shortage of milk in the country as it is purely motivated for their own benefits as they want cheap raw material and is not in the interest of farmers or consumers," Sodhi said in the letter.

SMP prices are currently in the range of Rs 280-300 per kg, almost same as in the year 2014.

Amul has recommended that the government should not surrender to the demands of industry bodies.

