Image Source : PTI/FILE Amazon to hire 75,000 more workers as orders increase during coronavirus pandemic

As the order requests are drastically rising, Amazon on Monday announced that it would hire 75,000 more workers. The decision comes less a month after the online retailer hired 100,000 extra staff to handle coronavirus-induced demand.

According to reports, the hiring of additional workers to help meet customer demand and fulfill orders will bring the company's workforce to just under 1 million worldwide. The company said its move to temporarily increase the hourly pay of its workers — by $2 globally — would now cost more than $500m, up from its initial estimate of $350m as reported by Financial Times.

Meanwhile, warehouse workers continue to demand better safety measures, with some going on strike, as employees at more than 50 facilities have tested positive for COVID-19.

Coronavirus case tally worldwide has crossed the 19 lakh mark. As of Tuesday morning, 07:00 am, 1,924,618 people worldwide have been infected with the virus while 119,682 people have died. While the US closes in on 600,000 cases, the death toll in the country has reached 23,640 making the United States the worst impacted country by COVID-19.

ALSO READ | COVID-19 Live Updates: Top Headlines This Hour

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest Business News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage