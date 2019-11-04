Aadhaar-Ration Card Linking: Attention! Link your Ration card with Aadhaar before 31st Dec, avail this benefit

The Government of India has directed the citizens to link their Aadhaar card with various important documents including Ration Card. The Centre made it mandatory to ensure that the benefits from all the government schemes reach the people. 'One nation one ration card' scheme will start in the country from 1st June 2020.

To avail the benefits of this scheme, it is necessary for individuals to link the ration card with their Aadhaar card. The deadline for linking the ration card details with that of Aadhaar cards is fixed for December 31.

Benefits of linking Aadhaar to ration card

After the ration card is linked with Aadhaar, individuals can take their share of ration items from any ration shop anywhere in the country.

The biggest benefit to customers from the 'One Nation One Ration Card' scheme is that the Ration Shopkeepers will not be able to do their arbitrary. Ration card customer will be able to buy ration from any of the Ration shops. Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan believes that this will make it necessary for the contractor to promote Customer Satisfaction and will curb the arbitrariness of ration shopkeepers.

Paswan has set a deadline to implement 'One Nation One Card' across India from June 1, 2020, after which any ration cardholder can buy his share of grain at a cheaper price from a ration shop anywhere in the country. It has been implemented at various places in about 14-15 states of the country.

Centre has also asked individuals to link their Bank account details, PAN Card, Voter ID Card, and Mobile number with Aadhaar Card.

Documents Required

The following documents to be submitted while linking Aadhar to Ration Card:

A copy of Aadhaar cards of all family members along with the originals for verification.

A copy of Ration card.

A copy of Bank Passbook (if Aadhaar not linked with the bank account)

Passport size photographs.

Link Aadhaar to Ration Card through online mode

For linking Aadhaar card to your ration card online, the below-mentioned steps should be followed:

Step 1: Visit official Aadhaar linking website and click on “Start Now”.

Step 2: Enter your address details including district and state.

Step 3: Select the benefit type as “Ration card” from the options provided therein.

Step 4: Choose the scheme name as “ration card”

Step 5: Enter your ration card number, Aadhaar number, email address and mobile number.

Step 6: After this, an OTP (One Time Password) will be sent to the mobile number which you have entered in the form.

Step 7: Enter the OTP after which a notification will appear informing that your application process is completed.

Step 8: After this, the application will be verified and after successful verification of the application, your Aadhar card will be linked to your ration card.

Offline Procedure to link their Aadhaar card to ration card offline:

Step 1: The applicant must visit the nearest PDS centre or Ration Shop.

Step 2: You have to submit all the above mentioned required documents in the Public Distribution Shop (PDS) or Ration shop.

Step 3: Once the documents are submitted and reach the appropriate department, you will be notified by an e-mail or SMS.

Step 4: On successful verification done by the authorities of all the submitted documents, a notification will again be sent in respect of successful linking of Aadhaar card with the Ration card in the course of time.