7th Pay Commission: Dussehra bonus! These 4 lakh employees and pensioners likely to get DA from September month

7th Pay Commission: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government implemented recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission for the state municipal corporation, municipal council, Nagar Panchayat employees and pensioners last month. Now, the govt has decided to allot Dearness Allowance (DA) to the stat employees. This move by CM Devendra Fadnavis govt is a big Dussehra bonus for around 4 lakh staffers and pensioners.

According to the report, the DA hike will be implemented with the new 7th Pay Commission pay scale from 1st September 2019. The staffers and pensioner will get the amount added in their salary as approved by the state government.

The Maharashtra govt is likely to table the proposal in regard to the DA hike in the upcoming cabinet meeting which is expected to get passed without any hurdle.

Notably, the 7th Pay Commission recommendations have been implemented in the state's 27 municipal corporations and 362 municipal councils and Nagar Panchayats.

If reports are to be believed, the government would give the same to the beneficiary state government employees in five different instalments. The first would be added into the September 2019 salary.

The Maharashtra government employees who will be benefited for the 7th Pay Commission recommendations are--Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivalli and other municipal corporation employees of the state.

From 1st January 2019, the Maharashtra government has already implemented 7th pay Commission recommendations for all state government employees. After this, the govt is spending around Rs 1.4 lac crore which as Rs 62,123 crore before the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission.

