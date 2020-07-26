7th Pay Commission: Good News! Modi govt issues new increment rules for these Central Govt employees

Image Source : PTI 7th Pay Commission: Good News! Modi govt issues new increment norms for these Central Govt employees

7th Pay Commission: The Narendra Modi government has issued new norms for the regulation of advance increment(s) to a section of Central government employees. Stenographers of Subordinate Offices can now get increment on qualifying speed test in shorthand at 100/120 w.p.m.

As per the new rules, who is recruited on the basis of speed test in the shorthand at 80 w.p.m. directly qualifies the speed test in shorthand at 120 w.p.m. while in service, he/she may be granted two advance increments, Financial Express reported.

The stenographer, who is recruited on the basis of speed test in the shorthand at 100 w.p.m., may be granted one advance increment on qualifying speed test in shorthand at 120 w.p.m. while in service.

An Office Memorandum (OM) of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said that the new norms of increment will be applicable with effect from June 1, 2016.

An Office Memorandum of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) on “Advance increments granted to Stenographers of Subordinate Offices on qualifying speed test in shorthand at 100/120 w.p.m., in the 7th cPc Scenario-reg.” dated 24th July, 2020 said the speed tests will be conducted by properly constituted Authorities including Departmental Authorities. The advance increments will be granted from the date of passing the test.

These advance increments shall not be absorbed in future increments. Also, the date of next increment after the grant of these advance increments will remain the same.

The advance increment amount will be treated as a separate element in addition to the basic pay and it would be counted as pay for all purposes, DoPT said.

“Once these advance increments are taken into account for the purpose of fixation of pay on promotion or being placed in a higher scale on grant of MACP or due to revision of Pay Scale or Pay Structure etc., these advance increments no longer continue as a separate element,” the O.M. said.

