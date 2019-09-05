7th Pay Commission: Apply online for this latest government job vacancy. Check eligibility, salary, and more

7th Pay Commission: Apply online for this latest government job vacancy. Check eligibility, salary

7th Pay Commission: Inviting applications for government job

Latest news on 7th Pay Commission: A couple of government jobs/vacancies are up for grabs. We will provide you with all details of this latest government job vacancy, including eligibility criteria, salary, and other details. The notification has been put out as vacant on basis of Sports Quota.

The Office of Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), New Delhi, has invited applications from Indian nationals for filing up the Group 'C' posts. These jobs, vacancies include that of Auditor/Accountant/Clerk against Sports Quota through Open advertisement for 2019 under the 7th Pay Commission Pay Matrix of Level 2 and Level 5.

7th Pay Commission: Last date to apply for this government job

The last date for candidates to apply is 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement. The number of vacancies can change anytime.

7th Pay Commission: The notification for government jobs, vacancies

According to the notification, "Indian Audit and Accounts Department (IA&AD) invites applications from Indian Nationals for filling up the Group 'C' Posts of Auditor/Accountant/Clerk against Sports Quota through Open Advertisement for the year 2019. Recruitment will be made in the Games/Sports of Cricket (Men), Football (Men), Hockey (Men), Badminton (Men and Women) and Table Tennis (Men and Women)."

7th Pay Commission: Eligibility Criteria

As per the eligibility criteria, the candidate should be a sportsperson. They must have represented a state or the country in a national (senior/junior) or International Competitions (Senior, Junior) in any Game/Sports mentioned in the notification. OR. They should be sportspersons who have represented their university in All India Inter University Tournaments.

7th Pay Commission: Pay Scale/Salary for this govt job

Auditor/Accountant: Candidates applying for Auditor/accountant positions will get salary of Level 5 in the Pay Matrix (Pre-revised pay in the pay band Rs 5200-20200 with Grade Pay Rs 2800)

Clerk: Candidates applying for Clerk positions will get salary of Level 2 in the 7th Pay Commission Pay Matrix (Pre-revised pay in the pay band Rs 5200-20200 with grade pay Rs 1900)

7th Pay Commission: Educational qualification for this govt job

Auditor/Accountant: Candidates are expected to have Bacheor's Degree of a recognised University. Those selected will have to qualify the Departmental Confirmatory Test for Auditor/Accountant within two years from their date of appointment.

Clerk: The candidates applying for this position are expected to be 12th pass or an equivalent qualification from a recognised Board or University. Those selected will have to clear a Typing test.