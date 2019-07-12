7th Pay Commission: Central govt employees may get 5% DA hike by July end

Image Source : PTI 7th Pay Commission, 7th CPC Latest News Today 2019, 7th Pay Commission Latest Hindi News: The central government employees were left disheartened with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget, as there was no announcement with regard to their demand of an increase in minimum wage.

To be more precise, no new announcement was made regarding their impending demands on the 7th Pay Commission recommendations in the Modi government's Union Budget 2019.

The 7th Pay Commission had recommended a hike of Rs 18,000 in basic minimum wages. The central government employees had, however, demanded an increase in the fitment factor and a fixed basic minimum wage of Rs 26,000.

But they need not worry anymore.

It is now being speculated, according to a report in Zee Business, that the Dearness Allowance may be increased by 5 percent by the end of July 2019. It is also being said that the government did not make any announcement taking only this into account.

"There is a possibility of increment of DA by 5 percent," Zee Business quoted Harishankar Tiwari, Former Secretary and Assistant Secretary of All India Audit and Accounts Association, as saying.

But as the CPI statistic for June 2019 is still awaited, the update is uncertain. If the government decides to hike the DA, it would be at 17 percent -- the highest corresponding increment since 2016.

Earlier, the government had hiked the DA by 3 percent in January 2019 and during that period the AICPI was at 301 -- which kept the DA at 10.36 percent. It should also be noted here that if the index is increased by two points then the DA calculation will be based on 17 percent.

