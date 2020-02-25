In a first, American Airlines proposes 285-seater Seattle-Bengaluru direct flight

Tuesday, February 25, 2020
     
American Airlines will begin Seattle – Bangalore from October. It will be Seattle’s first service to India and North America’s only non-stop service to Bangalore, India’s ‘Silicon Valley’. It will mean that 15 non-stop routes across five airlines will operate between North America and India this year.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 25, 2020 13:07 IST
Image Source : AP

American Airline will started a daily non-stop flight between Seattle and Bengaluru from October.  It will be Seattle’s first service to India and North America’s only non-stop service to Bangalore, India’s ‘Silicon Valley’. It is the first-ever non-stop flight by American Airlines to India.

American Airline is one of the Big 3 alirlines in the US. Delta airlines and United airlines are the other two.

The American Airline will operate a 285-seater Boeing 787-9 aircraft on this route. The aircraft will have 30 seats in Business class, 21 Premium Economy, 36 Main Cabin Extra and 198 Main Cabin (Economy), according to reports.

The daily flight between the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru and Seattle Tacoma Airport is expected to meet the demand for travel to Seattle and neighbouring areas in the US. Passengers will get better access to San Francisco, Silicon Valley, Denver, Arizona, Dallas and Chicago and they don’t have to go through multiple stopovers.

Bengaluru is the Indian metro farthest from the US. At 8,078 statute miles, it will be American’s second-longest long-haul flight after Dallas-Hong Kong.

The Bengaluru airport said it recently launched new routes to Amsterdam and Addis Ababa, with Tokyo and Munich scheduled to begin shortly.

Bengaluru overtook Chennai as India’s third-largest airport in 2015. It now connects to 28 international destinations.

