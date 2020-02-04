Tuesday, February 04, 2020
     
10% TDS only on dividend paid by Mutual Funds, not on redemption on units, CBDT clarifies

New Delhi Updated on: February 04, 2020 21:03 IST
Representational Image

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Tuesday clarified that the budget proposal of 10 percent TDS will be applicable only on dividend payment by mutual funds and not on the gain arising out of redemption of units. 

In Budget 2020-21, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had scrapped dividend distribution tax (DDT) paid by companies and mutual funds on dividend paid to shareholders or unit holders.

In place, it was proposed to levy tax deducted at source (TDS) of 10 per cent on dividend/income paid by a company or mutual fund to its share/unit holder if the amount of such dividend/income exceeds Rs 5,000 in a year.

In a statement, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said queries have been raised if mutual fund would be required to deduct TDS also on the capital gains arising on redemption of units.

"It is hereby clarified that under the proposed section, a mutual fund shall be required to deduct TDS at 10 per cent only on dividend payment and no tax shall be required to be deducted by the mutual fund on income which is in the nature of capital gains," it said.

It went on to state that necessary clarification, if required, shall be proposed in the relevant provision of the law.

