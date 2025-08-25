Yes Bank Share Price: Stock surges over 5% post this approval by RBI - Check details Yes Bank Share Price: The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 24.84, hit on August 23, 2024. The 52-week low of the counter is Rs 16.02. The firm's market cap stood at Rs 61,923.45 crore.

Shares of private sector Yes Bank gained over 5 per cent on Monday, August 25, 2025, after the Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) got the Reserve Bank of India's approval to acquire up to 24.99 per cent stake in the lender. The counter surged 5.44 per cent to start the trading session at Rs 20.33 against the previous close of Rs 19.28 on the BSE. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the scrip began trading at Rs 20.20, up from its previous close of Rs 19.28. The sudden surge came amid a spurt in trading volume by more than 1.99 times. At the time of writing the report, 119.12 lakh shares had exchanged hands. This is significantly higher than the two-week average of 59.64 lakh.

However, the stock later fell amid profit booking and touched the intraday low of Rs 19.66. Last seen, it was trading at Rs 19.73 with a gain of 2.33 from the closing price of the last trading session.

Yes Bank Share Price History

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 24.84, hit on August 23, 2024. The 52-week low of the counter is Rs 16.02. The firm's market cap stood at Rs 61,923.45 crore.

According to BSE Analytics, the counter has delivered a positive return of 33.27 per cent, compared to the benchmark index's gain of over 109 per cent. While the stock has gained 16 per cent in two years, it has corrected 19 per cent in one year.

SMBC Gets RBI's nod For Acquisition

The latest action in the stock comes after the private sector lender informed exchanges that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has granted approval to Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) to acquire up to 24.99 per cent stake in the lender. However, the central bank has clarified that SMBC would not be treated as a promoter of the bank post this acquisition. This approval is valid for one year. The proposed transaction is subject to approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)