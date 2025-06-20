Get a plot near Noida Airport for just Rs 7.5 lakh, check details of YEIDA's scheme According to YEIDA, it has fixed the price of a 30 square meter plot at Rs 7.5 lakh. The scheme is for factory workers in the area and people with an annual income of Rs 3 lakh.

Noida:

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has launched a new scheme in the affordable housing category. Under this scheme, the authority provides plots at an affordable price and offers easy instalment schemes to successful applicants. This scheme is a good opportunity for those in the economically weaker sections of society willing to purchase a home. Under the scheme, at least 3,000 plots of 30 square meters each will be offered in Sectors 18 and 20 near the upcoming Noida International Airport in the Jewar area, Hindustan Times reported.

Who Is Eligible For This Scheme

According to YEIDA, the price of a 30 square meter plot is fixed at Rs 7.5 lakh. The scheme is for factory workers in the area and people with an annual income of Rs 3 lakh.

What does the authority say

According to the report, a YEIDA official said that this scheme is being launched to address the increasing demand in this area, which is becoming home to new industrial and other projects.

Many domestic and global investors are investing in this area and setting up their units, creating a demand for housing facilities for workers who are or will be working in units in the catchment area of ​​​​the Noida airport along the Yamuna Expressway.

Seven-Year Instalment Facility

According to YEIDA, a successful applicant can pay the amount in installments for seven years. The authority has reserved 29 per cent of these plots for those who work in projects located in the YEIDA area, 5 per cent for retired defence personnel, and 5 per cent for YEIDA employees.

According to a YEIDA official, they have offered at least 8,000 plots of 30 square meters. This will give EWS category applicants an opportunity to build their homes near Noida Airport.

These plots will be allotted through a lucky draw. To be eligible for the lucky draw, the applicant must pay 10 per cent of the total price of the plot.