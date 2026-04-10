Wipro bucks trends, trades in green even as IT stocks fell on renewed AI fears, check details

Mumbai:

Despite a significant fall in IT stocks, shares of IT services firm Wipro bucked the trend and traded in the green on Friday, April 10, 2026. Most IT stocks in the Nifty IT index fell up to 4 per cent amid renewed AI fears. The stock of Wipro opened gap up with a gain of 2.87 per cent at Rs 208.70 against the previous close of Rs 202.87 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The action in the stock comes after two days of consecutive fall and has outperformed the sector by 2.6 per cent. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 204.71 with a gain of 1.84 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 2,14,855.13 crore.

During the day, the stock briefly touched the low of Rs 200.62. The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 273.10, hit on December 22, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 186.50, touched on March 30, 2026.

Why are Wipro shares in action?

Shares the company gained around 3 per cent in today's trading session and traded mostly in green as the company said it will consider a buyback of equity shares at its board meeting on April 16. If approved, the will be the first such move in nearly three years.

The Bengaluru-based information technology services company will also announce on April 16 its fourth-quarter results.

Wipro buyback history

The last time Wipro undertook a buyback was in June 2023, and it amounted to Rs 12,000 crore. At that time, the company repurchased 26.96 crore equity shares, or 4.91 per cent of its total equity, at Rs 445 per share. The price is not adjusted for the 1:1 bonus issue announced in December 2024.

Bags USD 1 bn deal from Olam Group

IT services firm Wipro has secured an eight-year transformation deal with Singapore-based food and agri-business major Olam Group, which is expected to exceed USD 1 billion (about Rs 9,314 crore) in contract value. As part of the broader engagement, Wipro said it will acquire Olam Group's IT and digital services business, Mindsprint Pte. Ltd., for USD 375 million (about Rs 3,494 crore).

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)