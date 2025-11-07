Why is market down today? Nifty 50 near 25,300, BSE Sensex drops 640 points The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 640.06 points to 82,670.95 and the 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 191.25 points to 25,318.45.

Mumbai:

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened deep in the red on Friday, November 7, 2025 and extended losses amid weak global trends. The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 640.06 points to 82,670.95 and the 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 191.25 points to 25,318.45.

What is market down today? Key factors

Weak Global Cues

The Indian stock market tracked the overnight sell-off on Wall Street and declines across major Asian equities. In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index traded sharply lower. Shanghai's SSE Composite index was quoted marginally down. US equities ended lower on Thursday, extending the decline from Tuesday’s tech-driven session as investors grappled with growing economic uncertainty and concerns over elevated valuations.

Continuous FII Selling

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,263.21 crore on Thursday. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 5,283.91 crore, according to exchange data.

"The huge shorting by FIIs is overpowering the DII and investor buying in the market. The success of the FII strategy of sustained selling in India and moving money to cheaper markets has emboldened them to continue the strategy and continue shorting the market," said Dr VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.

Delayed Fed rate cuts

According to Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, concerns over delayed Fed rate cuts due to rising service inflation further dampened the mood, even as hopes lingered for a positive outcome from US–India trade talks.

Rupee drops against US dollar

The rupee declined 3 paise to 88.66 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday. A drop in the value of the Indian Rupee generally has a negative impact on the NSE and BSE.

On Thursday, the Sensex declined 148.14 points or 0.18 per cent to settle at 83,311.01. The Nifty dipped by 87.95 points or 0.34 per cent to 25,509.70.

