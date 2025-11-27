Whirlpool India Share Price: Stock tumbles over 13% even as markets rally - Do you know why? Whirlpool Share Price Today: Earlier, the company reported a decline of 21.9 per cent in consolidated net profit.

Mumbai:

Shares of consumer durables maker Whirlpool of India tumbled over 13 per cent on Thursday, November 27, 2025, even as benchmark indices rallied in the early trade. The stock opened gap down at Rs 1099, with a loss of 8.39 per cent from the previous close of Rs 1,199.60 on the BSE. The counter dipped further to hit an intraday low of Rs 1,041, down 13.22 per cent. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the counter began the trading session at Rs 1,084 against the previous close of Rs 1,200.90. It later touched a low of 1,055.80. Last seen, the counter was trading at Rs 1,080.80 with a fall of 10 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 13,708 crore.

The counter has fallen after three days of consecutive gains. Technically, the counter trades lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

What's behind the fall?

The stock has tumbled amid multiple reports stating the promoter Whirlpool Mauritius is likely to sell 7.5 per cent equity worth around Rs 980 crore via block deals.

According to the information available on the BSE, the promoter held a 51 per cent stake in the company at the end of the September quarter. It sold a 24 per cent stake in a block deal worth nearly Rs 5,000 crore in February 2024.

Whirlpool Quarterly Results

Earlier, the company reported a decline of 21.9 per cent in consolidated net profit at Rs 41.80 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2025-26. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 53.53 crore during the July-September quarter of the previous fiscal.

Its revenue from operations was down 3.83 per cent to Rs 1,647.27 crore in the September quarter of FY'26. It was at Rs 1,712.99 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

ALSO READ | India's new Rs 1.20 Lakh crore mountain expressway: Travel to the hills will never be the same again

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)