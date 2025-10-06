WeWork India IPO GMP Today: Check subscription status, expected allotment date and other details WeWork India IPO GMP Today: The price band has been fixed at Rs 615-648 per share, valuing the company around Rs 8,685 crore at the upper end.

Mumbai:

The initial public offering (IPO) of co-working space operator WeWork India Management Ltd has so far seen a subdued response from investors, as it was subscribed around 8 per cent on the second day of the share sale on Monday, October 6, 2025. The IPO received bids for 20,47,414 shares against 2,54,89,748 shares on offer, as per NSE data. The quota for retail individual investors (RIIs) got subscribed 30 per cent, while the categories for qualified institutional buyers and non-institutional investors received 5 per cent subscription each.

The company's Rs 3,000-crore issue will conclude on October 7. The price band has been fixed at Rs 615-648 per share, valuing the company around Rs 8,685 crore at the upper end.

WeWork India IPO GMP Today

WeWork India IPO's latest grey market premium (GMP) is Rs 5. With a price band of Rs 648, the company's shares are expected to list at Rs 653. This means that the expected percentage gain per share is 0.77 per cent.

The IPO is an entirely offer for sale of up to 4.63 crore equity shares and will see the promoter group entity, Embassy Buildcon LLP, and investor 1, Ariel Way Tenant Ltd (part of WeWork Global), divest their stakes.

WeWork India IPO Lot Size

For retail investors, the minimum application size is one lot of 23 shares, with a maximum of 13 lots.

WeWork India IPO Allotment Date

The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised by October 8.

WeWork India IPO Listing Date

The shares of the company are scheduled to debut on the bourses on October 10, 2025.

Founded in 2017, WeWork India operates under an exclusive licence of the WeWork brand in India, promoted by Bengaluru-based real estate developer Embassy Group.

WeWork India operates across Tier-1 cities, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Gurugram, Noida, Delhi, and Chennai, managing 77 lakh sq ft of space, of which 70 lakh sq ft is operational, with a desk capacity of 1.03 lakh. The firm employs over 500 people.

