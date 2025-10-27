Vodafone Idea shares hit new 52-week high as Supreme Court allows Centre to reconsider AGR dues Vodafone Idea News: A bench comprising Chief Justice BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran, while hearing a writ petition of Vodafone Idea seeking the quashing of additional AGR demands for 2016-17, said that the issue falls under the domain of the Union.

Shares of Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) surged nearly 10 per cent to trade at a fresh 52-week high of Rs 10.57 on Monday, October 27, 2025, as the Supreme Court permitted the Centre to consider telecom major’s plea seeking quashing of the Department of Telecommunication's additional adjusted gross revenue (AGR) demands for the period up to 2016–17, observing the issue falls within the policy domain of the government. The stock opened in the green at Rs 9.63, amid positive momentum in the stock market, up from its previous close of Rs 9.62 on the BSE. Amid a spurt in volume by more than 2.98 times, it jumped further to touch the high of Rs 10.57 or 9.87 per cent to trade at a fresh 52-week high. The 52-week low of the stock is Rs 6.12. In between, it touched a low of Rs 9.60. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 9.79, and the company's market cap stood at Rs 1,06,067.83 crore.

A bench comprising Chief Justice BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran, while hearing a writ petition of Vodafone Idea seeking the quashing of additional AGR demands for 2016-17, said that the issue falls under the domain of the Union.

Supreme Court's relief to Vodafone Idea

The company contended that these additional claims were unsustainable as the liabilities had already been crystallised by the apex court’s 2019 judgment on AGR dues.

The bench clarified that the issue fell under the policy domain of the Union and said, “There is no reason as to why that Union should be prevented from doing, with that view of the matter, we dispose of the writ petition.

The AGR represents the income figure used to calculate the licence fees and spectrum usage charges payable by telecom operators to the government.

Share Price History

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a positive return of 10.65 per cent in five years and 12.06 per cent in three years. However, it has corrected 11.21 per cent in two years as against the positive return of 32.89 per cent by the benchmark index.

