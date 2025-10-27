Vodafone Idea Share Price: Stock in focus as Supreme Court to hear AGR dues plea today Vodafone Idea Share Price: The stock's 52-week high, hit on January 20, 2025, is Rs 10.48. The 52-week low of the counter is Rs 6.12.

Mumbai:

Shares of Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) are in focus today, i.e. on October 27, as the Supreme Court is set to hear a plea of the telecom major seeking quashing of the Department of Telecommunication's (DoT) additional adjusted gross revenue (AGR) demands for the period up to 2016-17. The stock opened in the green at Rs 9.63, amid positive momentum in the stock market, up from its previous close of Rs 9.62 on the BSE. It jumped further to touch the high of Rs 9.80, representing a gain of 1.87 per cent from the previous close. In between, it touched a low of Rs 9.60. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 9.68, and the company's market cap stood at Rs 1,04,876 crore.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock started the trading session flat at Rs 9.62 and touched a high of Rs 9.80 and a low of Rs 9.61.

The counter has been gaining for the last five days and has risen 10.92 per cent in the period. Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The stock's 52-week high, hit on January 20, 2025, is Rs 10.48. The 52-week low of the counter is Rs 6.12.

Share Price History

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a positive return of 10.65 per cent in five years and 12.06 per cent in three years. However, it has corrected 11.21 per cent in two years as against the positive return of 32.89 per cent by the benchmark index.

Vodafone Idea's plea for quashing additional AGR demand

Adjusted gross revenue (AGR) is the income figure used to calculate the licence fees and spectrum charges that telecom companies must pay to the government. Vodafone Idea has filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the DoT's additional AGR demands of Rs 5,606 crore for the period up to 2016-17.

Earlier this year, in a setback to telecom majors, including Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, the top court refused to review its 2021 order rejecting their pleas for rectification of alleged errors in the calculation of AGR dues payable by them.

