Coforge Share Price: Stock surges 6% post strong quarterly results - Check details

Shares of Coforge, a digital services and solutions provider, jumped nearly 6 per cent on Monday, October 27, 2025. The surge in the stock comes after the IT solutions firm posted an 86 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit for the second quarter to about Rs 376 crore. The stock opened gap up at Rs 1843.80, a gain of 4.72 per cent from the previous close of Rs 1,760.65 on the BSE. Amid a spurt in trading volume by over 4.15 times, the scrip touched an intraday high of Rs 1,866, representing a gain of 5.98 per cent. Last seen, it held firmly in green and was trading at Rs 1,838.95, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 61.530 crore.

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 2,003.59, hit on December 30, 2024, and a 52-week low of Rs 1,190.84.

Coforge Quarterly Results

The company cited "continued momentum" on large deals as the reason behind the increase in net profit. The firm has signed five such contracts during the just-ended quarter. The revenue from operations was at Rs 3985.7 crore in the second quarter of FY2025-26, up by 31.7 per cent as compared to the year-ago period.

Net profit stood at Rs 375.8 crore, up 86 on a year-on-year basis, and 18.4 per cent higher sequentially.

The EBIT margin at 14 per cent was up 251 basis points on a quarter-on-quarter basis and 240 bps year-on-year.

The Board has recommended an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share, and the record date for this payout will be October 31, 2025, the company said.

"The 8.1 per cent sequential INR growth in Q2, a next twelve-month signed order book which is 26.7 per cent higher YoY, a sales execution engine that signed 14 large deals last year and has already closed 10 large deals in the firsthalf of this year, an EBIT margin expansion of 250 bps QoQ, coupled with one of the lowest employee attrition rates across the industry are all pointers to what we believe will be an exceptional fiscal’26," Sudhir Singh, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Coforge said in the earnings release.