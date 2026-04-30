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  4. VEDL Share Price: Vedanta trades ex-demerger today, here's how it will impact shareholders

VEDL Share Price: Vedanta trades ex-demerger today, here's how it will impact shareholders

Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Published: ,Updated:

As part of the demerger, Vedanta plans to separately list four entities - Vedanta Aluminium Metal Limited (VAML), Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd (TSPL), Malco Energy Ltd (MEL) and Vedanta Iron and Steel Limited (VISL).

Vedanta trades ex-demerger today.
Vedanta trades ex-demerger today. Image Source : Vedanta/Pixabay
Mumbai:

As part of the demerger, Vedanta plans to separately list four entities - Vedanta Aluminium Metal Limited (VAML), Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd (TSPL), Malco Energy Ltd (MEL) and Vedanta Iron and Steel Limited (VISL).

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