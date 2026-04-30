As part of the demerger, Vedanta plans to separately list four entities - Vedanta Aluminium Metal Limited (VAML), Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd (TSPL), Malco Energy Ltd (MEL) and Vedanta Iron and Steel Limited (VISL).
VEDL Share Price: Vedanta trades ex-demerger today, here's how it will impact shareholders
As part of the demerger, Vedanta plans to separately list four entities - Vedanta Aluminium Metal Limited (VAML), Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd (TSPL), Malco Energy Ltd (MEL) and Vedanta Iron and Steel Limited (VISL).
Mumbai:
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